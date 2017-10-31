Perea obit

Joshua Daniel Perea, age 18 of Chipley, went home to be with the Lord on October 29, 2017.

Josh was born on October 20, 1999 in Panama City, Florida to Jason and Teresa (Hall) Perea. A lifelong resident of the Florida panhandle, he was a member of Miracle Valley Spirit of Holiness Fellowship Church. He was a graduate of the Victory Performing Arts Academy. He was a loving son, brother, grandson, cousin, nephew and friend. He was affectionately known as “YaYa” by his loving family and will be sorely missed.

He is survived by his parents: Jason and Teresa Perea of Chipley, Florida; paternal grandparents: Gil and Sandy Perea of Chipley, Florida; maternal grandparents: Wesley and Kim Hall of Chipley, Florida; grandmother: Glenda Pettus of Chipley, Florida; one brother: Jordan Perea and wife Lacie and their daughter Paisley Perea of Chipley, Florida; four aunts: Lisa Houpt of Chipley, Florida, Marsha Curtis and husband Matt of Atlanta, Florida, April Finch and husband Jimmy of Chipley, Florida, Tina Wright and husband Paul of Tallapoosa, Georgia; uncle Kevin and aunt Candy Day and their children Skyler, Tyler, Tanner and Spencer Day; cousins: Sabrina Houpt of Chipley, Florida, Dylan Lucas of Atlanta, Georgia; extended family.

Funeral services will be held 2p.m. Thursday, November 2, 2017 at Miracle Valley Spirit of Holiness Fellowship Church with Rev. W.D. King officiating. Burial will follow in the church cemetery with Obert Funeral Home of Chipley directing.

The family will receive friends for visitation one hour prior to the service at the church.