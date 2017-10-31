Old-fashioned Christmas celebration in Chipley

The holiday season is upon us and the Chipley Christmas Fest is gearing up to bring together a family friendly celebration in Downtown Chipley. This year’s event is presented by Tobacco Free Florida & Community South Credit Union and will take place on Friday, December 1, 2017 from 4-9pm.

The holiday stroll will be back again this year. Come out and do your Christmas shopping locally this year and you are sure to find some unique gift ideas and holiday discounts. Also, don’t miss our Christmas Marketplace where you will find local arts and crafts vendors selling their wares.

Our annual Christmas parade will begin at 5:30pm (lineup is at 4:30pm at the old CHS track on North Railroad Ave) and is a lighted parade. Parade applications are available at the Washington County Chamber of Commerce. The Northwest Florida Community Hospital will be sponsoring our float contest again this year. The Washington County Arts Council will judge the contest.

There will be plenty of other activities this year as well, including FREE carriage rides provided by Tobacco Free Florida and Community South Credit Union, FREE Santa photos at the gazebo by the Farmer’s Market Complex – courtesy of Sand Hills Santa and JC3 Photography, children’s activities & games provided by the Chipley Garden Club, Chipley Woman’s Club, Distinguished Young Women and Washington County Public Library, FREE pony rides and petting zoo – provided by The Pony Life, snow machines – courtesy of Lane’s Outdoor Equipment and Metric Engineering and a FREE inflatable slide and bounce house – provided by PC Inflatables.

Check out our live entertainment as well with classic Christmas tunes playing from 4-7pm, the Chipley High School Vocal Ensemble on stage from 7-8pm and Rick Kent closing the night out from 8-8:30pm. The Washington County Historical Society will also hold an open house during the festivities, so stop in and see all the wonderful displays. Food and drink vendors will also be available.

Join us for a wonderful night filled with Christmas magic! For more information or to become a vendor, please contact (850) 703-3656 or chipleychristmasfest@gmail.com.