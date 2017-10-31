Mrs. Vera Mae Key age 81 of Graceville, Florida went home to be with the Lord on Thursday October 26th at the U. A. B. Hospital in Birmingham, Alabama.

She was a native of Alabama but lived most of her life in Graceville and was a member of the Third United Holiness Church in Graceville.

She was preceded in death by a son, Kenneth Key and a grandson, Steve Key.

She is survived by her children: Patricia Dickson, Cynthia (James) Farmer, Dennis Key and Robert (Katina) Thompkins; grandchildren: Tabatha (Terry) Roulhac, Melvin Knox, Perry (ShaRhonda), Javis Dickson, Derek Works, Adrian Works, Erica Works, Dominique Key, Joshua Key, Klya Key and Justin Key, Derris Key, Devin Key, Essence Key, Melissa Key, Travis Parks and Jamira Thompkin; great grandchildren: Paris Hill, Tybria Key, Tyreese Roulhac, Zakia Stringer, DaeShon Dickson and Taylor Dickson; great-great grand: Nevaeh Watford; siblings: Christine Hightower, Mary Adams, Willis Lee Huff, Elder Eugene Huff (Elnora) and Willie Frank Huff; she also raised and nurtured: Sherman Curry III, Bryan Curry and Jeffery Curry; godsons: Elder Harry Lawrence and Kenneth Leonard; numerous nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.

Visitation will be 6:00 PM to 8:00 PM, Friday, November 3, 2017, in the sanctuary of Third United Holiness Church, 892 8th Avenue in Graceville, Florida.

Funeral services will be 1:00 P.M., Saturday, November 4, 2017 at Mt. Calvary Holiness Church, Hwy 2, Graceville, Florida.

Interment will follow in the St. John Cemetery in Slocomb, AL under the directions of Christian Memorial Chapel of Graceville, Florida.

A reception will follow in the fellowship hall of True Word Of God Ministry, 5239 Brown St. Graceville, FL 32440.