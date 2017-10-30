Whittenburg obit

Patsy Ann Whittenburg, age 68 of Vernon, passed from this life on October 26, 2017 at Gulf Coast Regional Medical Center in Panama City, Florida.

Patsy was born on February 2, 1949 in Moodyville, Tennessee to the late Kenneth and Geneva (West) Whittenburg. A retired car saleswoman, she had lived in the Florida panhandle for the previous ten years since moving from Okeechobee. She was known for her giving spirit, often helping the homeless and honoring those in the military when she was able. She enjoyed playing games on her computer and traveling the country. Her greatest love was her family, and she was very articulate in letting them know how great that love was.

She was preceded in death by her parents: Kenneth and Geneva Whittenburg; one brother: Ralph Whittenburg; three sisters: Dean Rhule, Lorraine Whittenburg, Leedale Schafer.

She is survived by her husband: Joe Perreia of Vernon, Florida; one daughter: Melinda Cross of Albany, Kentucky; two sons: Randy Lee and wife Lisa of New Castle, Indiana, Buddy Powell and wife Julie of Allen, Texas; two brother: Walter Whittenburg and wife Pat of Springfield, Tennessee, Jack Whittenburg and wife Phyllis of Byrdstown, Tennessee; three sisters: Virginia Branum of Cookeville, Tennessee, Bonnie Bowman and husband Dellios of Cookeville, Tennessee, Janice Stenson of Algood, Tennessee; eleven grandchildren; five great grandchildren.

Memorialization will be by cremation with Obert Funeral Home of Chipley, Florida in charge of arrangements.