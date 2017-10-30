Walker obit

Roger L. Walker, 68, of Ashford, Al passed away on Tuesday, October 24, 2017 at South East Alabama Medical Center in Dothan, Al due to an extended illness.

Roger was born October 14, 1949 in Kansas City, Mo to Harrel & Arvie Walker as a twin. He was a life long resident to the Kansas City, Mo area until 2016. Some of his years he attended school in Lee’s Summit Mo. He graduated with the Class of 1968 at William Chrisman High School in Independence, Mo. The Summer of “68” he enlisted in the Marine Corps. Over the next 34 years he served his country in the Army National guard, Air Force, & Air Force Reserves. He worked as a press operator, machinist and later, he obtained his Bachelor of Science & Engineering degree and went on to National Starch Milling in Kansas City, Mo where he retired. After retirement he enjoyed traveling, playing 8 ball tournament pool, music, Kansas City Royals baseball and riding his Harley trike.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Harrel & Arvie Walker; twin brother at birth, baby boy Walker; son in law, Bobby Padgett and his beloved fur baby, Lily Marie

Survivors include his wife, Liz Walker; daughter, Brandy Padgett Anderson ( Bobby); grand daughters, Jessica, Lacy and Cassy Padgett all of Ashford, Al.; sister, Sandy Buffalow of Springfield, Mo.; brother, Ned Dolph (Kelly) of Troy, Mo; niece and nephews, Baylee, Darrell Roger and Odin Dolph all of Troy, Mo. and Cody Buffalow of Mountain Home, Arkansas; beloved fur babies, Sadie, Bella, Sammy and Coco; estranged children, Tracy Walker, & Weslee Walker.

A Visitation will be 10 a.m. (CST) Monday, October 30, 2017 at James & Sikes Funeral Home Maddox Chapel with Brother Fred Bacher officiating. Graveside service will be at 1 p.m. (EST) at the Tallahassee National Cemetery with James & Sikes Funeral Home Maddox Chapel directing.