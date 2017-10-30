Ragans obit

George Alexander Ragans, Jr. 78, of Sneads passed away Saturday, October 28, 2017, peacefully at his home.

Delivered by his grandfather, J.P. Kinsey, MD, George began his life in Pinetta, Florida. He grew up in Madison, Florida where he graduated from Madison County High School. After serving in the United States Air Force, he returned home and married his beloved and devoted wife, Ann Cone Ragans, sharing 54 years of marriage. George then settled into a career of over thirty-four years with the Florida Department of Corrections beginning in Raiford as one of the original shotgun squad members at Florida State Prison. Working through the ranks, he retired as Warden of Calhoun Correctional Institution in 1996. One highlight in his career was breaking ground and overseeing construction of Liberty Correctional Institution, the fastest built institution in Florida, where he served as Warden. George cherished his family and could be routinely seen supporting them from the classrooms to the ballfields, dance competitions, and the volleyball courts. He was a longtime member of Sneads First United Methodist Church where he served as a trustee, board member, and Chairman of the Pastor Parish Relations Committee. He was also a member of the Morocco Shriners and Masons, Greenville Lodge.

He was preceded in death by his parents, George and Frances; great grandson, Jon Ryan Beauchamp.

Survivors include his wife, Ann; children, Georgia Arnold and husband, Kevin, Kathy Sneads and husband, Charles, Robert Ragans and wife, Monica; eight grandchildren, Wiley Beauchamp (Meghan), Jon Beauchamp (Kendra), Jenna Sneads, Dustin Sneads, Kinsey Ragans, Chase Ragans, Brody Ragans, and Mason Ragans; three great grandchildren, Fenton, Annabella and Bristol Beauchamp all of Sneads, Florida; sister, June Ragans Wood of Tallahassee, Florida. George was also blessed with a multitude of nieces and nephews and many loving family and friends.

Funeral Services will be 10 a.m. (CST) Wednesday, November 1, 2017 at Sneads First United Methodist Church with James & Sikes Funeral Home Maddox Chapel directing. Interment will be 2:00 p.m. (CST) at Evergreen Cemetery in Greenville, Florida. The family will receive friends one hour prior to funeral services at the church.

Contributions may be made in memory of George to the First United Methodist Church in Sneads, Florida or Emerald Coast Hospice Marianna, Florida.