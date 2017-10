Recently Kate M. Smith Elementary School students were treated to a visit by a local author. The book, I Am Tan, was written by Michele Rose for her son, Christian, a student at KMS. The story line follows a bi-racial child as he struggles to find his place in the world. It is a lovely story that gently touches on stereotypes, and labels. Students were able to purchase signed copies of the book during the visit, and a limited supply can still be purchased at the school.

