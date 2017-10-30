Hightower obit

Mrs. Aliene Mozell Hightower, age 94, of Caryville, Florida passed away October 27, 2017 at her home. She was born August 15, 1923 in Caryville, Florida to the late Angus McKenley Swindle and Bessie Lee Hasty Swindle. In addition to her parents, Aliene was preceded in death by her husband, Raymond Tolbert Hightower.

Mrs. Hightower is survived by one brother, Emory Swindle and wife Farris of Silver Creek, MS; one sister, Etta Ruth Carter of Pensacola, FL; five nieces and nephews, Jill Smith and husband Joe, Jackie Lemaha and husband Allen, Philip Carter and wife Karen, Vicky Exum and husband John and Chad Carter; numerous great nieces and nephews.

Funeral services were held 3:00 PM Sunday, October 29, 2017, at Lakeview United Methodist Church with Rev. Larry Justice and Rev. Donald Morris officiating. Interment followed in the New Hope United Methodist Church Cemetery with Peel Funeral Home directing. The family received friends one hour prior to the service.