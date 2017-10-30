BCF holds Annual Faculty Auction

Going, going, gone… were the words proclaimed by The Baptist College of Florida (BCF) President Thomas A. Kinchen during the annual faculty auction. The event, near and dear to the heart of BCF First Lady Ruth Ann Kinchen, has become one of the favorite evenings for the entire faculty knowing that all of the proceeds raised during the auction goes directly into the scholarship fund.

What began many years ago, as a project of the college’s Faculty Auxiliary, quickly became a cause that the BCF First Lady Ruth Ann Kinchen is deeply committed to because of her love for BCF students. In addition to hosting the event every year in her home, the First Lady provides food and homemade snacks while President Kinchen assumes the role as auctioneer. During the recent auction, over $6400.00 was raised for the Women’s Scholarship Fund.

The faculty and administration at BCF not only believe in investing in the lives of their students academically, but they regularly invest in them financially enabling many of them to attend school. Faculty give of their time, offer encouragement, and pray with students, as they prepare for areas of ministry, service, and leadership.

Though the faculty enjoy the fun time of bidding and fellowship, BCF students receive the ultimate benefit from the auction. Many students are unsure of how they will pay for their education but come to The Baptist College of Florida trusting that the Lord will provide. The financial assistance that many students receive as a result of the faculty auction is just one of the ways the Lord meets their needs as they seek to “Change the World…”.

For more information on how the faculty, staff, and students of The Baptist College of Florida are committed to “Changing the World Through the Unchanging Word®” or to learn more about scholarships, call 800-328-2660, ext. 461, or visit the website at www.baptistcollege.edu.