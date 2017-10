James and Florine (Strickland) Weeks of Ebro will celebrate their 50th Wedding Anniversary on November 4, 2017. A dinner celebration will be held at 1 p.m. on Saturday, November 4, at the Ebro Community Center. Friends and family are invited.

The couple was married November 4, 1967 in Geneva, AL. James is retired from Florida DOT after 33 years and Florine is a homemaker.

They have three children: Lisa Ward (Greg), Tracie Dove (Keith) and Daryl Weeks (Cyndi). Their grandchildren are: Hunter Weeks and Tyler Dove. They also have 4 step grandchildren: Brian Dove (Michelle), Trent Dove (Tracy), Travis Ward and Victoria Ward; and five step great grandchildren: Jordyn Dove, Parker Dove, Isabella Dove, Blane Dove and Kylie Dove.