Potter crowned VHS Homecoming Queen

Vernon High School senior Trinitee Potter, daughter of Wayne and LaTonya Potter, was crowned as VHS Homecoming Queen for 2017 during a pre-game ceremony Friday night.

Other members of the homecoming court included:

Freshman princess Samantha Moore

Sophomore princess Chloe Taylor

Junior princess Kaia Philpot

Senior homecoming attendant Maylin Brock

Senior homecoming attendant Dana Douglas

Senior homecoming attendant Carlie Gilbert

Senior homecoming attendant Teleah Jackson

Finalist Olivia Cotton

Finalist Kara Grippo

In the homecoming game that followed, FAMU won 12-7.