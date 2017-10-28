Potter crowned VHS Homecoming Queen

Vernon High School senior Trinitee Potter, daughter of Wayne and LaTonya Potter, was crowned as VHS Homecoming Queen for 2017 during a pre-game ceremony Friday night.

Other members of the homecoming court included:

  • Freshman princess Samantha Moore
  • Sophomore princess Chloe Taylor
  • Junior princess Kaia Philpot
  • Senior homecoming attendant Maylin Brock
  • Senior homecoming attendant Dana Douglas
  • Senior homecoming attendant Carlie Gilbert
  • Senior homecoming attendant Teleah Jackson
  • Finalist Olivia Cotton
  • Finalist Kara Grippo

In the homecoming game that followed, FAMU won 12-7.

