Potter crowned VHS Homecoming Queen

Vernon High School senior Trinitee Potter, daughter of Wayne and LaTonya Potter, was crowned as VHS Homecoming Queen for 2017 during a pre-game ceremony Friday night.
Other members of the homecoming court included:
- Freshman princess Samantha Moore
- Sophomore princess Chloe Taylor
- Junior princess Kaia Philpot
- Senior homecoming attendant Maylin Brock
- Senior homecoming attendant Dana Douglas
- Senior homecoming attendant Carlie Gilbert
- Senior homecoming attendant Teleah Jackson
- Finalist Olivia Cotton
- Finalist Kara Grippo
In the homecoming game that followed, FAMU won 12-7.