44th Annual Jackson County Farm City Festival — November 3 & 4

The Jackson County Chamber of Commerce will once again host the Jackson County Farm City Festival. The Festival will feature two days of activities designed to honor the heritage and bounty of Jackson County agriculture.

Farm-City Awards Breakfast – Friday 6:30 to 8:30 AM CDT

The Farm City Festival will begin with a breakfast at Rivertown Community Church, in Marianna, 4534 Lafayette Street (aka. Hwy 90). Farm Credit of Northwest Florida will sponsor the breakfast that is provided at no charge to the public. Registration and the serving of breakfast will begin at 6:30 AM, and the program will begin at 7:15 AM. There will be presentations from local 4-H clubs and FFA chapters, along with recognition of the Outstanding Farm Family; Peanut, Cotton, Corn, Tree, Hay, and Specialty Crop Farmers of the Year; as well as the Conservationist, and Cattleman of the Year. Farm Bureau will also be recognizing farms through the “This Farm C.A.R.E.S.” program.

Antique Tractor Drive – Friday 10:00 AM & 2:00 PM

Antique tractors will be offloaded at the Jackson County Agriculture Center, 3631 Highway 90 West, Marianna, Florida. Registration will begin at 9:00 AM Central time, tractor lineup at 9:30, with the actual Tractor Drive leaving at 10:00 AM. The first leg of the drive will follow Highway 90 east 6.1 miles to the Marianna Farmer’s Market. Drivers will create a static display at the Marianna Farmer’s Market from 11:00 – 1:30. Local food truck “It’s Grub Time” will be onsite serving lunch and Charlie Basford will treat the crowd to live music throughout the lunch hours. At 2:00 PM the antique tractors will begin the return leg of drive back west to the Agriculture Center along Highway 90.

Farms, antique tractor collectors, 4-H clubs, FFA Chapters, and civic organizations are encouraged to participate in the drive. Tractors must be 1987 or older models. Wagons with club members can be pulled behind the tractors, but must have an adult chaperone in the wagon with youth, and an adult tractor driver. Tractor drive participants are not required to participate in the tractor pull competition.

Lawn Mower Pull – Friday 6:00 PM

There will be a hot-rod lawn mower pull on Friday night starting at 6:00 PM at the Jackson County Agriculture Center. Food vendors will be on-hand, so gather up the family after work and come watch these souped-up lawn mowers pull the sled down the track.

Antique Tractor Pull & Agricultural Festival – Saturday 9:00 AM – 3:00 PM

Antique tractors will compete by pulling a sled, based on tractor weight classes. Tractor pull participants must be registered by 8:30 AM central time; a driver’s meeting will be held at 8:45, with Opening Ceremonies taking place at 9:00. The hooking fee is $10 per pull. Trophies will be presented to the top three finishers in each class. Camp sites are available for Tractor Pull participants at the Ag Center for $20 per night.

Numerous food and craft vendors will be on hand selling their creations. There will be a variety of activities for kids: an inflatable bounce house, slide, and bucking bull, along with pony rides, and a barrel train. There will also be agricultural demonstrations: Chipola Beekeepers, Jackson County Cattlemen’s Association, Florida Forest Service, and Florida Dairy Farmers. All activities will be on the Ag Center grounds in the vicinity of the tractor pull, so this will be a fun event for the whole family. This is a sponsored event, so admission is free to the public.

For more information about all of the Farm City Festival events, contact the Jackson County Chamber of Commerce: 850-482-8060.