The Chipley High School choir will perform”coffeehouse” style next Thursday and Saturday, November 2 and 4, at First Baptist Church Activity Center. “Billboard Roasters Coffehouse” is sure to delight audiences with billboard highlights throughout the decades! $15.00 includes show and coffee and dessert!! Contact Kristi Hinson at 527-0732 to purchase tickets in advance or purchase available seats at the door.

Like this: Like Loading...