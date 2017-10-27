November class announcements

Introduction to Soap Making Class

Thursday, November 9, 6:00-9:00 p.m., at the Holmes County Ag Center, 1173 E. Hwy. 90, Bonifay.

This class will walk you through the process of how lye, fats, and oils turn into soap. We will cover melt & pour, cold process, and hot process soaps as well as safety, properties of various fats & oils, and the tools & equipment used. We will demonstrate the process and show you just how easy it can be to make your own soap. Registration fee is $5 and includes class materials. Space is limited. PRE-REGISTRATION IS REQUIRED by contacting the Holmes County Extension Office, 850-547-1108 or the Washington County Extension Office, 850-638-6265. The University of Florida is an Equal Opportunity Institution. For persons with disabilities requiring special accommodations, please contact 850-547-1108 (TDD, via Florida Relay Service, 1-800-955-8771) at least five working days prior to the class so that proper consideration may be given to the request.

ROCK THE CROCK SLOW-COOKER CLASS

Tuesday, November 14, 6:00 – 8:30 p.m., at the Washington County Ag Center, 1424 Jackson Ave., Chipley.

Learn delicious, nutritious meal ideas using your slow cooker to save time and money. Registration fee is $5 and includes course materials. PRE-REGISTRATION IS REQUIRED by contacting the Washington County Extension Office, 850-638-6265 or the Holmes County Extension Office, 850-547-1108. The University of Florida is an Equal Opportunity Institution. For persons with disabilities requiring special accommodations, please contact 850-638-6265 (TDD, via Florida Relay Service, 1-800-955-8771) at least five working days prior to the class so that proper consideration may be given to the request.