Man arrested after fleeing during traffic stop

A Bonifay man was taken into custody after fleeing from deputies on S.R. 77 Monday afternoon.

A Washington County Sheriff’s Office deputy attempted to conduct a traffic stop when the driver, later identified as 25-year-old Brandon Powell of Bonifay fled from the area.

Deputies were able to stop the vehicle a short distance later and take Powell into custody without further incident.

Powell, who had an active Washington County warrant for violation of probation, was transported to the Washington County Jail where he was booked on the charges of driving while license suspended or revoked and flee or elude law enforcement with lights and siren active, which is a felony offense.