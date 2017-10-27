DUI investigation leads to drug arrest

A Bonifay man was arrested Friday, October 20, after Washington County Sheriff’s deputies found him impaired behind the wheel of a vehicle, sitting in the middle of South Boulevard, in Chipley.

During a DUI investigation, deputies identified the vehicle as being operated by 25-year-old Wayne Blake Gates.

Gates was found to be in possession of an unlabeled prescription pill bottle that contained 25 prescription pills known as hydrocodone, which is a controlled substance.

“There is an opioid epidemic that is becoming more prevalent in our communities and with it, there are dangers that we are unwilling to overlook,” says Sheriff Crews. “Impaired drivers, whether it by prescription pills, illegal drugs, or alcohol, can be fatal and there will be a zero tolerance.”

Gates was booked into the Washington County Jail on the charge of possession of controlled substance.

If you have any knowledge of crimes being committed, or tips, please contact the Washington County Sheriff’s Office at 850-638-6111. You may also contact us anonymously by calling 850-638-TIPS (8477) or by email at tips@wcso.us.