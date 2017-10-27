CHS band news

The Chipley High School “Spirit of the Tiger” Marching Band recently completed a very successful competitive evaluation season this month. The 50-member band traveled to Troy University in Troy, Alabama to march at the Southeastern States Marching Band Festival on October 7. The performing bands were adjudicated by a panel of judges that rated each group’s music, marching, and general effect, as well as separate evaluators for Drum Major and Percussion. The CHS Band received Superior ratings in each caption (Band, Drum Major and Percussion) for their performance of their 2017 western-themed show. According to CHS Band Director, Richard Davenport, “The students performed very well at this early-season evaluation. They had rehearsed well the last few weeks in spite of the wet weather, getting ready for the competitive part of our season. They deserved the great results they earned today.” The band was also treated to a special performance by the Troy University “Sound of the South” Marching Band, and cheered on CHS Band Alum Sawyer Gage, who plays in the Troy Band.

The Band then prepared for their next competition at the Southern Showcase in Dothan, Alabama, where they evaluated in the same areas as the week prior. In Dothan, performing in the 90-degree heat of the afternoon, the CHS Band not only received their second week of Superior ratings, but increased their numerical scores significantly in each caption. Under the field direction of Drum Major Caleb Beckley, Band Captain Heather Stephens, and Drum Captain Jacob Seaborn, the band once again showed tremendous growth as they headed towards their final event of the season.

Arnold High School hosted the Florida Bandmasters Association District Two Marching Band Performance Assessment (MPA) on Saturday, October 21. This event annually assesses school marching band programs across the state, much like the state testing does in other subjects. The MPA adjudicates bands in the areas of Music Performance, Visual Performance, and General Effect as related to their on-field performance. Once again, the “Spirit of the Tiger” Band performed at their best, and earned all Superior ratings from the judges. “This culminating event for the band’s competitive season was a success for these great performers,” said Davenport. “I am so proud of the progress and high level of performance that these young musicians achieved as a team this season.” This marks the 25th consecutive year that the CHS Band has received Superiors at District Marching Assessment, a legacy of excellence that stretches back to the tenure of former CHS Band Director Tony Taylor.

The band will continue to support the Chipley Tigers as they make a run at the playoffs in the coming weeks, and then turn their attention to preparing for the band’s annual Christmas Concert on December 12 at 6pm in the CHS Fine Arts Auditorium.