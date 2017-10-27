Alabama teen facing multiple felony charges

A traffic stop resulted in the arrest of an Alabama teen who is now facing drug and weapon charges.

Washington County Sheriff’s Office deputies conducted a traffic stop after observing a vehicle traveling 80 miles per hour on S.R. 79 near Happy Hill Road on Sunday just after 2:00 a.m.

As the deputy approached the vehicle he became aware of a strong odor of marijuana.

The passenger, identified as Emily Maddox, 18, of Troy, Alabama, admitted to having “just smoked” and advised the deputy there was also a 45 caliber pistol in the car.

During a search of the vehicle, the firearm was located as well as several types of prescription pills, which were not labled in Maddox’s name.

Maddox was arrested and transported to the Washington County Jail for booking, at which time during a subsequent search of her person a marijuana grinder, a small bag of cocaine, and a small bag of ecstasy was found concealed in her bra.

Maddox has been charged with possession of a new or legend drug without a prescription, possession of controlled substance without a prescription, possession of cocaine, possession of ecstasy, possession of marijuana less than 20 grams, carrying a concealed weapon, possession of drug paraphernalia, and introduction of contraband into a detention facility.

