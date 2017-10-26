Register obit

Louzetter “Christine” Jackson Register, 85, of Marianna died Wednesday, October 25, 2017 at Chipola Health and Rehabilitation.

Christine was born December 29, 1931 in Kynesville, Florida to Homer & Hannah Jackson. She was a 1949 graduate of Cottondale High School and worked many years in retail to include T.G.&Y., Woolworths & Walmart. Christine was a long time member of Naomi Sunday School Class, WMU Circle and the First Baptist Church of Marianna where she enjoyed singing in the choir. Christine’s hobbies included sewing, quilting, traveling during her retirement years and spending time with her family.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Homer and Hannah Jackson and brother-in-law, Robert Floyd of Panama City.

Christine is survived by her daughters, Dianne Tipton (Charles) of Lovedale/Two Egg Community, Gail Bell (James) of Graceville; son, Russell Register (Jill) of Lovedale/Two Egg Community; brother, Carl Eugene Jackson ( Kathy) of Dothan, Alabama sisters, Earnestine Jackson Floyd of Panama City, Fl., Linda Jackson Brown (Gerald) of Kynesville, Fl.; grandchildren, Celena Tipton Morris (Robby) of Dothan, Al., Nathan H. Tipton, II of Lovedale/Two Egg Community, Jennifer Turnage Peterson (Josh) of Hartford, Al. and Russell B. Register of Carmel Indiana; great grandchildren, Molly and Matthew Morris along with a host of nieces & nephews.

Funeral services will be 2 p.m. Saturday, October 28, 2017 at the First Baptist Church of Marianna with Revs. Jeff Powell and Ken Harrison officiating. Interment will follow in Bethlehem Baptist Church Cemetery with James & Sikes Funeral Home Maddox Chapel directing.

The family will receive friends one hour prior to funeral services at the church.

The family would like to express their gratitude to Dr. Mark Akerson, Chipola Nursing Pavilion, Jackson Hospital Nursing Staff and caretaker, Pauline Robinson for their care and support during this time.

Those asked to serve as pallbearers are Dale Brown, Dewayne Brown, Carl Jackson, Preston Jackson, Brad Kent and Calvin Brown.