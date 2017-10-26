Horne obit

James Dozier Horne, 92, of Graceville passed away Wednesday, October 25, 2017, at his son’s home in Prattville, Alabama, following years of declining health.

Funeral services will be held at noon, Saturday, October 28, 2017, at New Home Baptist Church with Reverends Chester Padgett and Johnny Jones officiating. Burial will follow in the church cemetery with James & Lipford Funeral Home of Graceville directing.

Family will receive friends at the church on Saturday from 10:30 a.m. until time of the service. Flowers will be accepted, or in lieu of flowers, memorials can be made to the New Home Baptist Church Cemetery Fund, 494 New Home Circle, Graceville, Florida, 32440.

Mr. Horne was born on February 19, 1925, in Tallapoosa County, Alabama, to the late James Arch Horne and Louila Hornsby. He was a 1944 graduate of Jordan High School in Columbus, Georgia, and a veteran of World War II, having fought in the Pacific in the Navy. He worked in federal civil service with assignments in Georgia (Columbus, Savannah, and Lagrange) and Mississippi (Columbus and Fulton). He retired to Graceville in 1980. He was a loving husband, father, grandfather, and great grandfather.

He was preceded in death by his wife of 59 years, Lottie Williams Horne, sisters Peggy McHargue (Doug), Nell Smith (Robert Lewis), Margaret Jones (R.G.), Frances Cooper (“Bill”) and Martha “Ginger” McManus (Fred), and brothers, Ray Horne (Betty) and Charlie Horne.

He is survived by three sons, James R. Horne, Kennesaw, GA, Gene Horne (Karen), Panama City, FL, and Jerry Horne (Twila) Prattville, AL; wife of late brother Charlie, Sheri Horne, Winder, GA; four grandchildren, Brittany Burch (Elliot) Lucedale, MS, Bryant Horne (Lori), Tupelo, MS, Lauren Horne Franks (Patrick) Clarksville, TN, and Leah Horne, Prattville, AL; five great grandchildren Brooklyn Burch, Kate Burch, Elliot Burch, Ford Franks, and Isla Horne; and numerous dear friends and other relatives.