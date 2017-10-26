Dunn’s statement on final passage of Budget Resolution

WASHINGTON, DC – Congressman Neal Dunn, M.D. (FL-02), released the following statement after final passage of the fiscal year 2018 congressional budget resolution:

“Passing this budget is the critical next step to cut taxes and jumpstart the economy for the American people.” said Dr. Dunn. “I expect the House to move swiftly to consider reform legislation that cuts taxes and simplifies the code for the middle class. Our plan will help create jobs by leveling the playing field for American workers. We will shrink the IRS and bring it under control. Let’s get to work.”

The budget reduces non-defense discretionary spending by $632 billion and accrues more than $4 trillion in mandatory savings over ten years. The budget assumes real Gross Domestic Product (GDP) growth will average 2.6 percent over the next ten years, which will result in $1.8 trillion in deficit reduction over the budget window. Passing this budget is procedurally necessary for Congress to expedite tax reform this year.