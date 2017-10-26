Chipola College news

CHIPOLA’S ODD COUPLE(FEMALE VERSION) OCT. 26-29

MARIANNA—Chipola Theatre will present The Odd Couple (Female Version), Thursday, Oct. 26 through Sunday, Oct. 29 in the Prough Center for the Arts. Nightly shows are at 7 p.m. with a 2 p.m. Sunday matinee.

Unger and Madison are at it again. Florence Unger and Olive Madison, that is, in Neil Simon’s hilarious contemporary comic classic: the female version of The Odd Couple.

Show tickets—$10 for adults and $6 for ages 18 and under—are available at the CFA Box Office or onlinewww.chipola.edu/boxoffice. Chipola students and employees get free advance tickets.

For information, call the Center for the Arts Box Office at 850-718-2420.

FSU’S ALL NIGHT YAHTZEE TO PERFORM AT CHIPOLA NOV. 7

MARIANNA—The Chipola College Artist Series welcomes All Night Yahtzee on Tuesday, Nov. 7, at 7 p.m. in the Prough Center for the Arts.

In the fall of 1998, Brian Haverkate gathered fearless singers, who needed no instrumental accompaniment, to form the first group of its kind at Florida State University. Dubbed All-Night Yahtzee, the group held its first concert in the spring of 1999, and thus, a cappella music was born at FSU and has since evolved into one of the most noted groups in the nation.

Yahtzee competes in the International Competition for Collegiate A Cappella (ICCA) annually, and has received numerous awards and recognition over the years. They have been featured on the Pitch-Perfect reality TV series, and Sing It On on Pop Network.

Members come from different places, musical backgrounds and interests, but when blended together bring great music, entertainment, and a heck of a good time.

Individual tickets – $20 for adults and $10 for ages 18 and under, and $5 for Chipola students and employees – are on sale at the Center for the Arts Box Office or online at www.chipola.edu/boxoffice. Learn more atwww.anyahtzeefsu.com.

The remaining Artist Series season lineup includes pianist Jason Farnham, Jan. 18, 2018 and The Young Irelanders, March 13, 2018. Tickets are on sale now for the remaining shows. Single event ticket prices are $20-$25 for adults.

Box Office hours are Monday-Thursday, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. and Fridays, 9 a.m. to noon. The Box Office will be closed on all college holidays. For more information, call the Box Office at 850-718-2420 or visitwww.chipola.edu/boxoffice.

CHIPOLA ALUMNUS CALEB LOVELY WINS $100,000 GRANT

PENSACOLA— Chipola College alumnus Caleb Lovely, has been awarded a $100,000 grant to help band students in the Warrington Middle School Band which he directs.

Pensacola Delta Enrichment Center, Inc.’s Board of Directors recently announced a $107,700 gift from IMPACT 100 Pensacola Bay Area benefitting the Warrington Middle School Band led by Caleb Lovely, an alumnus of Chipola College.

The Young, Gifted and Underprivileged – Warrington Arts Development Project will serve the middle school band in the economically-challenged community. The Warrington MS Band, led by Director Caleb Lovely, has been struggling to supply students with instruments, advanced music instruction and competition opportunities.

Lovely says, “I want to thank IMPACT 100 for awarding this grant and Pensacola Delta Enrichment Center for seeing a need in the community and partnering with the Warrington Middle School Band program. This grant solidifies a platform for music excellence. The students will have the support to develop into proficient musicians as well as young adults.”

This grant will allow the band program to flourish by improving music instruction and student exposure to fine arts. The grant will be used to purchase new instruments, uniforms for 200 students and two dozen keyboards for a piano lab. The grant will provide a director’s summer stipend as well as funding to pay instrument technicians. The award also will cover expenses during summer band camp and travel for out-of-town music festivals.

The project is designed to improve overall student performance by strengthening school attendance, increasing grade point averages and decreasing behavior referrals.

IMPACT 100 Pensacola Bay Area (impact100pensacola.org) – a philanthropic group of women – has bestowed more than $9 million in sustaining grants to nonprofit organizations in Northwest Florida’s Escambia and Santa Rosa counties since 2004. This year, IMPACT 100 distributed $1.077 million among 10 recipients.

The Pensacola Delta Enrichment Center, Inc., a 501(c)3 nonprofit, is a community center in the Belmont-DeVilliers neighborhood. Dynamic women volunteer countless hours to improve the quality of life for others and to help our children compete globally. PDEC provides after-school tutoring, reading classes, summer enrichment programs, parent workshops and activities for seniors. PDEC grant writing team leader is Marlena Lewis.

CORRECTIONS CLASSES NOW FORMING AT CHIPOLA

MARIANNA—The Chipola College Criminal Justice Training Center will offer daytime Corrections Academy classes beginning in January. The daytime classes will meet from 7:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., Monday through Friday.

Prior to admission, all candidates must earn a passing score on the Criminal Justice Basic Abilities Test (CJBAT). It is offered at the Chipola Public Service Building Tuesdays at 8 a.m. Cost of the test is $45.

Applicants must have a standard high school diploma or its equivalent and must undergo a medical physical examination, background check and drug screening. Financial assistance is available based upon need and eligibility.

Classes are forming now. If interested please contact Morgan Daniels, Corrections Coordinator, at 850-718-2212.

FIRST GENERATION SCHOLARSHIP AVAILABLE AT CHIPOLA

MARIANNA—The Chipola Foundation is accepting applications for the First Generation in College Scholarship for the Spring 2018 semester. Several partial scholarships may be awarded.

Completed applications must be received in the Foundation by 4 p.m. on Friday, Nov. 15.

Students must have applied for Federal Pell Grant (FAFSA) and have been determined to be Pell eligible and still have an unmet financial need in order to apply. Current Chipola students must have a 2.0 college GPA. New students must have a 2.0 high school GPA.

The scholarship is available to Florida residents who enroll as undergraduate, degree-seeking students for a minimum of six hours per term. Students must demonstrate financial need and must come from a family where neither parent has completed a bachelor’s degree.

Students must submit a personal letter and an application with all required items by Nov. 15.

Call 850-718-2404.

MCRAE/REX LUMBER SCHOLARSHIPS FOR CHIPOLA ENGINEERING TECH

MARIANNA—New scholarships will be awarded for use during the Spring 2018 semester to applicants planning to pursue an Associate of Science degree in Engineering Technology specializing in Advanced Manufacturing: Pneumatics, Hydraulics, and Motors Certification at Chipola College.

The Robert and Kathryn McRae/Rex Lumber Scholarships are for one-year and may be used for up to 30 semester hours of tuition and/or books and supplies.

Multiple scholarships will be awarded by the Rex Lumber Graceville plant. Applicants will be given priority consideration if they are current or recent graduates from the following high schools: Graceville, Poplar Springs, Holmes County, Cottondale or Chipley. Rex Lumber Bristol will give priority consideration to current or recent graduates from the following high schools: Liberty County, Blountstown and Altha. Second consideration will go to graduates of other high schools within Chipola’s five-county district, Liberty, Calhoun, Jackson, Washington, and Holmes Counties. Children of Rex Lumber employees are eligible after the employee’s first full year of employment.

Applicants must have a minimum 2.5 high school GPA and maintain a 2.5 GPA at Chipola to retain scholarship.

The Fall 2017/Spring 2018 first-year scholarship recipients are eligible to reapply for the scholarship for use during the second year. Second-year funding is based upon prevailing economic conditions and the student’s performance in the program.

Completed applications must be submitted by Monday, Dec. 11, 2017 at 4 p.m. to the Chipola College Foundation, 3094 Indian Circle, Marianna, FL 32446.

Scholarship recipients who excel in the Engineering Technology program may be eligible for paid internship positions within Rex Lumber.

REGIONAL CAREER FAIR IS NOV. 14

MARIANNA—Thousands of area high school students are expected to attend the annual Regional Career Fair, Tuesday, Nov. 14, at Eastside Baptist Church in Marianna.

The Career Fair is sponsored by Career Source Chipola, Florida Panhandle Technical College, Chipola College and the county school systems of Calhoun, Holmes, Jackson, Liberty, and Washington. The event will provide opportunities for students to interact with representatives from different career fields to explore career and educational opportunities beyond high school.

For information, contact Janice Holley at 718-2484.

NOV. 16 FINANCIAL AID DEADLINE FOR SPRING 2018

MARIANNA—Nov. 16 is the Financial Aid Application deadline for students planning to use Federal Financial Aid to pay for Spring 2018 classes at Chipola.

Students must complete the FAFSA (Free Application for Federal Student Aid) in order to qualify for Pell, Work Study and other Federal Financial Aid. The FAFSA takes several days to process; therefore, students are encouraged to submit all electronic forms as soon as possible. Call 850-718-2366 or visit www.fafsa.gov.

CHIPOLA FOUNDATION SCHOLARSHIPS AVAILABLE

MARIANNA—The Chipola Foundation is accepting applications for several scholarships for the Spring 2018 semester.

Applications for the First Generation in College Scholarship are due Nov. 15. Students must demonstrate financial need and must come from a family where neither parent has completed a bachelor’s degree.

The Florida Blue Nursing and Allied Health Scholarship has a deadline of Nov. 15.

Nine partial $1,000 scholarships will be awarded for Spring 2018. The need-based scholarship is available for the following programs: Nursing Assistant, Practical Nurse, Associate Degree Nurse, Baccalaureate Degree Nurse, EMT or Paramedic.

Dec. 11 is the application deadline for the Robert and Kathryn McRae/Rex Lumber Scholarships students planning to pursue an Associate of Science degree in Engineering Technology. Fall 2017/Spring 2018 first-year scholarship recipients are eligible to reapply for the scholarship for use during the second year.

The Staywell Way Scholarship Program for Certified Nursing Assistants has an application deadline of Jan. 4. Students who plan to enroll in the Certified Nursing Assistant (CNA) program in January 2018 are eligible.

For information about Foundation Scholarships, call 718-2404 or visit www.chipola.edu.

CHIPOLA TEACHER ED STUDENT RECEIVES COMMISSIONER’S AWARD—Chipola College Exceptional Student Education student Michelle Dampier recently was awarded the Florida Department of Education Commissioner’s Leadership Award. Pictured from left, are: Pam Stewart, Florida Commissioner of Education; Michelle Dampier; and Marva Johnson, Chair of the State Board of Education. The award is presented to students who have overcome significant hurdles to achieve their academic and personal goals.

CHIPOLA SCIENCE STUDENTS HIKE WITH DR. ANN JOHNSON—Dr. Ann Johnson, plant ecologist from FNAI (Florida Natural Areas Inventory) at FSU, recently led Chipola College Environmental Science students on a hike through the Florida glade near the Caverns State Park. FNAI maintains a data base of rare animals, plants and natural communities of which this Marianna upland limestone glade is one of the rarest natural plant communities in Florida. The expedition was designed by Billy Bailey, Caverns Park Service Specialist. Dr. Johnson educated the students, identified new species, and evaluated the status of endemic species.

CHIPOLA CNA GRADUATES—Chipola College recently held a graduation ceremony for the Certified Nursing Assistant (CNA) class. Graduates are, from left: CNA instructor Annamarie Johnson, CNA graduates Amanda Jansenius, Alyssa Bonner, Kristal Whitaker, Suzanne Andrews, Kaitlin Hester, Myesha Grant and Dr. Karen Lipford, Dean School of Health Sciences. Kristal Whitaker and Myesha Grant received Staywell Way Scholarships for CNA’s in Long-term care. Two more Staywell Scholarships will be awarded during the Spring 2018 CNA class. Applications may be picked up at the Chipola Foundation office or the Health Sciences Building. Jan. 4 is the deadline the deadline.

CHIPOLA SSS VISITS FSU—Students in the Chipola College Student Support Services’ (SSS) program recently toured Florida State University and attended the FSU vs. Louisville football game. SSS students will also tour Florida A & M University, FSU-PC and University of West Florida. SSS also provides workshops on college admission, transfer requirements and financial aid. Students interested in SSS, may call 850-718-2417 or visit www.chipola.edu/SSS.

CHIPOLA STUDENTS ELECT SGA OFFICERS—The Chipola College Student Government Association recently held Fall elections. Pictured from left, are: (front) sophomore senator, Dazhonna Dawson of Marianna; SGA President, Abbi Rushing of Marianna; sophomore class vice president, Kayla McDonald of Marianna; (middle) sophomore senator, Charli Robbirds of Sneads; freshman senator, Mary Lee Steverson of Bristol; sergeant at arms, Sarah Deese of Marianna; freshman senator, Lana Wood of Blountstown; (cack)Chaplain, Chris Brockington of Malone; treasurer, Michael Ingram of Marinna; sophomore class president, Hampton Jordan of Marianna. Not Pictured: SGA Vice President, Ann Marie Brown; sophomore senators: Cianna Harris, Zack McDaniel; freshman class president, Hannah Mays; freshman vice president, Josalynne Giles; freshman senators: Trevor Brogdon, Bridgit Owens; chief justice, Hanna Donofro; secretary, Chelsee Cook-Mcgee; parliamentarian, Daniela Fuentes.

CHIPOLA SOFTBALL TO HOST DIVISION 1 OPPONENTS

MARIANNA—Members of the Chipola College Softball team are preparing for some big-time opponents in their Fall schedule.

Chipola will face eight different Division 1 teams in the pre-conference season. The Lady Indians host Mississippi State, Saturday, Oct. 28, at 1 p.m. and Jacksonville University at 5 p.m. On Friday, Nov. 10, The Lady Indians host Embry-Riddle at 1 p.m., and the Lady Seminoles of FSU, at 5 p.m.

Chipola also travels to Ole Miss, the University of Tennessee, the University of Florida and LSU throughout the Fall season.

Chipola Coach Belinda Hendrix, says, “This is a program first for us. We have never hosted a Division 1 program and I’d like to invite our fans out to watch some great softball on our home field.”

The Lady Indians finished the 2017 season with an overall 59-9 overall record and a Panhandle Conference title with a 17-3 league record. Chipola was the third-ranked team in the NJCAA National Poll for much of the season. The Lady Indians finished as runner-up in the State FCSAA/NJCAA Region 8 Tournament falling to Florida Southwestern 4-0 in the title game. The runner-up finish at state earned the Lady Indians a berth to the 2017 NJCAA National Tournament.

Chipola won the NJCAA National Championship in 2015 and 2007. Coach Belinda Hendrix has been named state coach of the year for the five times in 12 years, and she also picked up her 500th win in 2016. Hendrix and her Associate Head Coach and husband, Jimmy Hendrix, lead the team along with Assistant Coach Kelly Brookins.

CHIPOLA TO HOST MILTON JOHNSON CLASSIC

MARIANNA—The Chipola College Indians men’s basketball team hosts Snead State in the Milton Johnson Classic, Friday, Nov. 3, at 7 p.m. Chipola hosts Gordon State in a 2 p.m. game on Sunday, Nov. 5.

On Saturday, Nov. 4, Snead State and Gordon State play at 4 p.m. Chipola will not play on Saturday.

The classic in named in honor of the late Coach Milton H. Johnson, who is among the best to ever coach in community college basketball. From 1961 to 1993, Johnson won 628 games and led the Indians seven national tournaments, finishing second in 1974. His career coaching record includes more than 800 wins. A bronze statue of his likeness welcomes fans to the Chipola gym which bears his name. After his retirement in 1993, the Panhandle Conference trophy was named in his honor.

Chipola College men’s basketball Coach Bret Campbell is looking for big things in his third year at Chipola after a successful 22-8 record in 2016-17. Campbell has increased the number of wins in both years since he has taken over.

Last year’s team finished in the top ten nationally in several categories: fourth in free throw attempts per game; fifth in defensive field goal percentage at 38%, seventh in field goal percentage at 51.87%, and tenth in defensive 3 point field goal percentage at 29%.

The Chipola women’s basketball team hosts the Women’s Classic, Nov. 10-11. Chipola plays Florida Southwestern, Friday, Nov. 10, at 7 p.m. Pensacola plays Daytona in the 5 p.m. game.

Chipola’s women host Daytona, Saturday, Nov. 11, at 3 p.m. Pensacola and Florida SW meet in the 1 p.m. game.