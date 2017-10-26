Chefs to create one-of-a-kind confections at Destin Desserts

DESTIN – They arrive every year in February – those tasty treats called Girl Scout cookies. What if there was a way to taste them in January as the main ingredient in seven unique and delectable desserts? The Girl Scouts of the Florida Panhandle has just the ticket for you. Destin Desserts is a chefs’ competition showcasing the best local chefs in the region competing for the title of champion. The event will be held on Saturday, January 20, at The Beach House, 4009 S Sandestin Boulevard, Miramar Beach, Fl. Doors will open at 4:00 p.m. and the program will begin at 6:00 p.m.

Now in its seventh year, the 2018 competition includes a Sunset Happy Hour on the deck, Heavy hors-d’oeuvres, Dessert Tasting and Voting, Awards and a Silent Auction. Each chef chooses one Girl Scout cookie to feature as the main ingredient for inspiration in their one-of-a-kind culinary creation. All attending the event will have the opportunity to vote for their favorite dessert.

“We are excited to see what new and creative recipes our chefs will present using our traditional Girl Scout cookies,” stated Raslean M. Allen, Girl Scout Council of the Florida Panhandle, Inc. chief executive officer. “This marriage of old and new mirrors what we are trying to accomplish for our girls by teaching our Girl Scout traditions in today’s society,” she continued.

Tickets will be available soon at Eventbrite.com, www.gscfp.org, and at any of the three Girl Scout Service Centers.

Sponsorship Investment Opportunities are available. For more information on becoming a sponsor contact Janis Boatright, at e-mail jboatright@gscfp.org or telephone at 1-888-271-8778.