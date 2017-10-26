BCF students and Izzy participate in Harvest Day Parade

The Annual Harvest Day Festival is held in October each year bringing people from miles around to the beautiful city of Graceville. The festival includes a parade, car show, craft fair, food booths, special guest performers, and a multitude of fun activities for kids of all ages. Every year, The Baptist College of Florida (BCF) in Graceville is excited to participate in the Harvest Day Parade and this year was no exception. BCF students woke up early in the morning to decorate and ride on the harvest themed float. Seven students peddled through town on the conference bike and four students passed out candy while BCF Disaster Relief Director and Leadership and Christian Education Professor David Coggins drove the Collegiate Disaster Relief trailer. Topping off the fun was the BCF crimson and gold golf cart festively decorated making sure BCF’s mascot “Izzy” had a birds-eye view during the parade.

The parade began at the intersection of College Drive and Sanders Avenue and continued through downtown Graceville. Many people lined the streets to watch, and children waited eagerly for candy or beads to be tossed in their direction. After the parade, those who rode on the float and conference bike enjoyed a time of refreshments at the home of Dr. and Mrs. Roger Richards.

For more information on the parade and other activities at The Baptist College of Florida, please call 850-263-3261 ext. 460 or visit the website at www.baptistcollege.edu.