November weekend added to Gulf gray triggerfish state season

The gray triggerfish recreational season in Gulf state waters will be open an additional weekend this November to provide anglers with fishing opportunities that were missed due to bad weather from Hurricane Nate earlier in the season. Gray triggerfish will open in Gulf of Mexico state waters for recreational harvest Nov. 4 and 5. The season was previously open Oct. 7, 8, 14 and 15. The season was also open Oct. 21 and 22 as an extension due to the impacts of Hurricane Irma.

During this state season opening, the Gulf state waters minimum size limit is 14 inches fork length and the daily bag limit is two per person, per day.

The season is closed in Gulf federal waters for 2017.

Several changes to gray triggerfish management are pending for Gulf state and federal waters, and could affect harvest starting in 2018. These pending management changes include:

Creating a January through February annual recreational closure in addition to the current June through July annual spawning closure.

Decreasing the recreational daily bag limit from two to one fish per person.

Increasing the recreational size limit from 14 to 15 inches fork length.

These changes will not be in effect during the 2017 state season opening, but should help maintain fishing opportunities for gray triggerfish in state and federal waters for 2018 and beyond.

More information about Gulf gray triggerfish regulations may be found at MyFWC.com/Fishing by clicking on “Saltwater Fishing,” “Recreational Regulations” and “Triggerfish.”