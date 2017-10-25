Help “Stuff the Chargers” this holiday season

~Help feed families in need by stuffing FHP chargers with non-perishable food donations ~

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. – This week, the Florida Department of Highway Safety and Motor Vehicles (DHSMV) and its division of the Florida Highway Patrol (FHP), announced the start of its annual “Stuff the Charger” Thanksgiving food drive. Today through November 15, the department will be collecting non-perishable food donations for Florida’s families in partnership with food banks across the state.

“Each year, ‘Stuff the Charger’ makes an incredible contribution to local communities; providing tons of food to those families in need during the holiday season,” said DHSMV Executive Director Terry L. Rhodes. “DHSMV knows firsthand the impacts of Hurricanes Irma and Maria, and is partnering with local food banks and shelters statewide to ensure the proceeds go to those who need it most.”

“The Florida Highway Patrol remains committed to helping families in need,” said Colonel Gene S. Spaulding, Director of the Florida Highway Patrol. “Your contribution to this cause is greatly appreciated and needed.”

The Florida Highway Patrol partners with a network of local resources whose mission is to deliver much needed food and educate the community in the fight against hunger. Items donated to the “Stuff the Charger” food drive will be prioritized to provide for the victims of the devastating hurricanes in Florida and Puerto Rico. FHP will be accepting non-perishable food donations at each troop headquarters across the state including General Headquarters in Tallahassee.

The following items needed are:

Canned Goods: canned meats (ham, chicken, tuna) canned potatoes, carrots, corn and green beans

Dried Goods: stuffing, boxed potatoes, rice, cornbread mix, grits and oatmeal

Other Goods: nuts, evaporated milk and broth

Individuals wishing to donate food can bring their contributions to any local FHP Station, or contact a Public Affairs Officer in their area for more information.