Drake obit

Caroline Merle Drake, age 88 of Chipley, FL passed from this life on Monday, October 23, 2017 at Washington Nursing and Rehab Center. She was born on January 16, 1929 in Belmont, MA to the late George and Gertrude (Collier) Sawyer.

Caroline is survived by two sons, Jeffery W. Drake and wife Sharon of Owasso, OK, Douglas G. Drake and wife Wendy of Cheyenne, WY, two daughters, Jacqueline Bish and husband Joe of Chipley, FL, Sandra L. Wilson of Charlotte, NC, one sister, Naomi Davies of Georgia, 18 grandchildren, 23 great grandchildren and 1 great great grandchild.

Memorialization will be by cremation. In lieu of flowers the family has requested donations be made to Alzheimer’s Foundation of America 322 Eighth Ave, 7th Floor, New York, NY 10001 or email for more information at info@alzfdn.org.

Family and friends may sign the online register at www.brownfh.net.