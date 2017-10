The Town of Wausau announces the following events:

Trick or Treat — Saturday, October 28, 5 p.m. to 7 p.m.

VFD Fish Fry — Saturday, October 28, 11 a.m.

VFD Haunted House — Saturday, October 28, 7 p.m.

Trunk or Treat — Monday, October 31, 6 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. at Possum Palace