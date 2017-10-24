Shelter Management class offered in Washington County

Recently, as Hurricane Irma barreled toward the state of Florida, record numbers of shelters were opened to receive evacuees throughout our state. The staff and congregation of the First Baptist Church Chipley facilitated a host shelter for Washington County to receive evacuees from central and south Florida. As the storm moved closer to our region, a decision was made to transition into an impact shelter. This was an unprecedented situation that called for an extraordinary volunteer response. Locally, there were no Red Cross trained volunteers to meet the challenge. To address this shortfall, a Shelter Fundamentals Class will be held at the First Baptist Church Chipley located at 1300 South Boulevard in Chipley, Florida on Saturday, November 4, 2017 from 8AM – 12PM in the fellowship hall. Those attending are asked to park in the northeast parking lot of the church campus.

The American Red Cross Shelter Fundamentals class is a basic level course that introduces the guidelines and procedures for setting up, running and closing a shelter during a disaster. Referencing shelter checklists, participants will work on a case study that takes them through four of the six phases of the Sheltering Process: Resourcing, Opening, Operating and Closing. Snacks will be provided.

If you are interested in helping your community during a disaster, please consider attending the free Shelter Management class. To register, call 850-763-6587.