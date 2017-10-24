Farmers Market visits VES

To celebrate World Food Day on October 16, Chartwells hosted a Farmers Market at Vernon Elementary School. Chartwells provided a majority of the fruits and vegetables. Main Street Market in Chipley donated bananas and Chapmans Produce in Tallahassee donated apples and potatoes.

Students were each given $2.00 in Jacket Funds to spend at the market. Each student had the opportunity to purchase two items from the Farmers Market. Students purchased a total of 120 lbs of apples, 80 lbs of cucumbers, 80 lbs of bananas, 40 lbs of potatoes, 40 lbs of yellow squash, and 40 lbs of oranges.

VES would like to thank Chartwells, Main Street Market, and Chapmans Produce for hosting this event and providing this experience for the students.