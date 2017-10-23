Donaldson obit

Mr. John Rick Donaldson, age 60, of Noma, Florida passed away October 20, 2017 at his home. He was born May 30, 1957 in Detroit, Michigan to the late John Cameron Donaldson and Shirley Ann Dumer Donaldson.

Mr. Donaldson is survived by one son, John Robert Donaldson and wife Lori of Ypsilanti, MI; significant other, Karleen Banks of Noma, FL; mother of child, Debra K Donaldson of Ypsilanti, MI; daughter-in-law, Michelle Donaldson of Esto, FL; two grandchildren, John Robert Donaldson Jr. and Lorelei Donaldson; three siblings, Kay Donaldson of MI, Scott Donaldson of NM and Wayne Donaldson of MI.

A memorial service will be held 2:00 PM Monday, October 23, 2017, at Harmony Baptist Mission Church, 5425 Cliff Street, Graceville, FL. Memorialization will be by cremation with Peel Funeral Home in charge of arrangements.