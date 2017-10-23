Chipola’s Odd Couple opens Oct. 26

MARIANNA—Chipola Theatre will present The Odd Couple (Female Version), Thursday, Oct. 26 through Sunday, Oct. 29 in the Prough Center for the Arts. Nightly shows are at 7 p.m. with a 2 p.m. Sunday matinee.

Unger and Madison are at it again. Florence Unger and Olive Madison, that is, in Neil Simon’s hilarious contemporary comic classic: the female version of The Odd Couple. Instead of the poker party that begins the original version, Ms. Madison has invited the girls over for an evening of Trivial Pursuit. The Pidgeon sisters have been replaced by the two Constanzuela brothers, but the hilarity remains the same.

The cast includes: Ashleigh Braswell as Olive, Mary Keyton as Florence, Sarah Liffick as Mickey, Breeanna Bennett as Vera, Landry Tharp as Sylvia, Sydney Cobb as Renee, Kane Keffer as Manolo and Destin Dawson as Jesus.

A special dinner is available for the opening night performance, Thursday, Oct. 26. Dinner begins at 5:30 p.m. in the Experimental Theatre with the show at 7 p.m. Dinner and show tickets are $30 per person. Deadline for reservations is Oct. 24. The dinner theatre is sponsored by the Chipola Chapter of the Association of Florida Colleges, the professional association for Florida’s 28 state colleges, their boards, employees, retirees and associates. Tickets for the Thursday show without dinner are also available.

Show tickets—$10 for adults and $6 for ages 18 and under—are available at the CFA Box Office or online www.chipola.edu/boxoffice. Chipola students and employees get free advance tickets.

For information call the Center for the Arts Box Office at 850-718-2420.