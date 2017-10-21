Traffic alert

Drivers will encounter traffic variations on the following state roads in Washington and Holmes Counties as crews perform construction and maintenance activities.

Holmes County

U.S. 90 over Buckhead Slough Routine Bridge Maintenance – Traffic will be reduced to one lane 2 1//2 miles east of Westville from 8 p.m. Wednesday, October 25 to 4 a.m. Thursday, October 26 as crews perform routine bridge maintenance.

Washington County

Interstate 10 (I-10) over Choctawhatchee River Routine Bridge Maintenance – Traffic will be reduced to one lane one mile west of County Road 279 (Caryville Exit 104) from 8 p.m. Tuesday, October 24 to 4 a.m. Wednesday, October 25 as crews perform routine maintenance activities.

I-10 over Pate Pond Road Routine Bridge Maintenance – Traffic will be reduced to one lane one mile east of the Choctawhatchee River from 8 p.m. Wednesday, October 25 to 4 a.m. Thursday, October 26 as crews perform routine maintenance.

All activities are weather dependent and may be rescheduled in the event of inclement weather.