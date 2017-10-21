Search warrant leads to drug trafficking arrest

Two suspects were taken into custody ending an undercover investigation that led to the seizure of narcotics, a firearm, ammunition, and a large amount of cash at the Deerwood Apartments in Chipley, early Friday morning.

“We are continuing to work tirelessly in making our communities safer,” says Washington County Sheriff Kevin Crews. “The teamwork of the Drug Task Force allowed for this warrant to be executed without incident and we are thankful to have done so.”

Washington County Drug Task Force, which is led by Sheriff Kevin Crews and Chief Scott Thompson, executed the search warrant at 1656 Brickyard Road after an investigation brought forth evidence of narcotics being sold from an apartment in the complex. As the Drug Task Force gained entrance into the apartment, two suspects were immediately located and identified as Eric Hooks, 44, and Katlyn Lee, 18, both of Chipley.

A search of the kitchen revealed several grams of “crack” cocaine as well as evidence of it being recently cooked in the residence.

Further searching the residence, investigators found a large amount of individually packaged powder cocaine, marijuana, cash, a grinder, and a digital scale along with various controlled substances such as diazepam and oxycodone.

A loaded firearm and box of ammunition was also found in Hooks’ living room.

Hooks was arrested and charged with trafficking in cocaine, possession of cocaine with intent to distribute, possession of a controlled substance without a prescription, possession of a firearm and ammunition by a convicted felon, and possession of paraphernalia.

Lee was arrested and charged with possession of marijuana.

Both suspects were booked into the Washington County Jail.

If you have any knowledge of crimes being committed, or tips, please contact the Washington County Sheriff’s Office at 850-638-6111. You may also contact us anonymously by calling 850-638-TIPS (8477) or by email at tips@wcso.us.