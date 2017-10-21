Candy & Careers Night

It’s time again for the annual Candy & Careers event at the Florida Panhandle Technical College in Chipley! Bring the whole family on Tuesday, October 31st from 5:00 to 7:00 pm for an evening of games, prizes and candy. There’s something for everyone!

The event not only promises fun entertainment for kids of all ages, it gives the community a chance to visit the career programs offered at the school and learn about pathways to a “career in a year”.

Recently selected as one of the best colleges in Florida by BestColleges.com, the Florida Panhandle Technical College (FPTC) is providing college and career readiness training for all ages – high school students, high school graduates, and adults needing a new career opportunity or retraining.

FPTC serves over 1000 students each year through postsecondary Career and Technical Education (CTE) Programs, Adult Education, high school dual-enrollment, and Continuing Workforce Education programs. With a one-time perception that CTE training was designed for non-college bound students, today all types of students have realized the importance of having a technical skill. Martha Compton, Director of FPTC stated, “Students are developing skills that will take them immediately into an occupation or will assist them in continuing their education towards a college degree. We are proud that many of our students earn nationally recognized industry certifications and are being accepted into college programs, while others are entering the workforce and earning salaries that can support their families.”

The Florida Department of Education has over 30 articulation agreements in place that allow students who earn industry certifications and licensures at Florida Panhandle Technical College to gain credit hours toward AAS/AS degrees. Florida Panhandle Technical College offers over 30 CTE programs that lead to industry certifications and most certifications can articulate to college credit at community and state college programs if students choose to continue their education.

FPTC serves students from three states and the Florida Panhandle from Escambia to Leon counties. Offering high school students, high school graduates and adults, technical college options that will allow more of our citizens an opportunity for an affordable, debt‐free, high quality educational pathway. Compton stated, “We must be flexible and continue to change to meet the needs of the workforce and our students. We are Florida Panhandle Technical College – We are very proud of our past and we look forward to a growing future.”