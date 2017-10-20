Rhynes obit

Mr. Cleve Rhynes, Sr., age 87, of Campbellton, Florida went home to be with the Lord on Monday, October 16, 2017 at the Southeast Alabama Medical Center in Dothan, AL.

Mr. Rhynes leaves to cherish his memories, his wife, Christine Young Rhynes of Campbellton, FL; three sons: Cleve Rhynes, Jr. of Boston, MA, Douglas Rhynes of Newark, N.J and Edward Rhynes of Campbellton, FL; and his best friend and pet Tiny; one brother: Willie Rhynes of Graceville, FL; five sisters: Petrola Brown of Newark, N.J., Mildred Pittman and husband Willie James of Jacob City, FL, Lois Hoover of Campbellton, FL, Olivia Gainer of Graceville, FL and Helen Bostic of Cottonwood, AL; seven grandchildren; nine great-grandchildren; numerous nieces, nephews and other relatives and friends.

Public visitation will be 3-7 PM, Saturday, October 21, 2017 in the M. Sue & Rodney D. Pittman Memorial Chapel at 5441 Cooper Street in Graceville, Florida

Funeral services will be held today, Sunday, October 22, 2016 at 2:00 P.M. at the M. Sue & Rodney D. Pittman Memorial Chapel at 5441 Cooper Street in Graceville, Florida with the Reverend Ruben Merritt officiating.

He will be laid to rest in the New Bethel-Saint Paul Cemetery in Campbellton, Florida under the directions of Christian Memorial Chapel of Graceville, Florida.