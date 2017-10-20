Fine Art Series concert

Galo Morales, classical saxophonist, will present a one hour concert at St. Luke’s Episcopal Church, downtown Marianna, on Sunday afternoon, October 29th. Julia Veit is to be his piano accompanist.

These musicians are enrolled in the Florida State University School of Music.

Galo is from Sarasota and Julia is a 2013 graduate of Chipley High School.

This is the opening concert of the FINE ART SERIES’ 13th season. Their program consists of music by Schubert, Brahms, Schumann, Lefanu, several French composers, Tristan Keuris, Lili Boulanger, Edvard Grieg, and Astor Piazzolla. The concert begins at 4:00 P.M. in St. Luke’s sanctuary. Donations will be received for the Fine Art SERIES.

A “Meet the Artists” Reception will follow the musical program.

The previously scheduled artist, Katherine Weintraub, cancelled because administrators scheduled her on campus that Sunday evening. She made the arrangement for Galo and Julia to bring their musical skills to Marianna.