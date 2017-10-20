Davidson obit

Mr. Robert Leon Davidson, age 86, of Washington County, Florida, passed away October 18, 2017 in the Covenant Hospice Inpatient and Palliative Care Center at Bay Medical Center in Panama City, Florida. He was born February 15, 1931 in Hobson, Alabama to the late Daniel Webster and Irma Beech Davidson.

In addition to his parents, Mr. Davidson was preceded in death by one son, Donald Wayne Davidson, one daughter, Roberta Keevan and two sisters, Betty Ramey and Margie Booth.

Mr. Davidson is survived by two sons, Gene Davidson and wife Peggy of Chipley, FL and Darrell Davidson and Cheryl Sansom of Pensacola, FL; two daughters, Shirley Pridgen and husband Rick of Spanish Fort, AL and Barbara Sanchez and husband Ricky of Saraland, AL; three sisters, Merline Loper of Deer Park, AL, Irma Jean Jarman of Citronelle, AL and Audrey Newburn of Citronelle, AL; numerous grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces and nephews.

Funeral services will be held 11:00 AM Monday, October 23, 2017 at New Hope Methodist Church with Rev. Tom Dees officiating. Interment will follow in the New Hope Methodist Church Cemetery with Peel Funeral Home directing. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service at the church.