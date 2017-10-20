Box Car Coffee opening Oct. 26

New Coffee Shop to Bring ‘Great Coffee with a Great Purpose’ to Downtown Chipley

Box Car Coffee, located at 1365 South Railroad Avenue in Chipley, will be opening on Thursday, October 26, at 6 a.m. Normal operating hours will be Monday through Friday, 6 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Menu items available at this gourmet coffee shop will include teas, smoothies, and a variety of traditional coffee beverages. Doughnuts from Donutland Express in Bonifay will be available fresh daily.

Customers are encouraged to use the shop’s alley entrance just off the downtown parking area at Highway 77 and Highway 90.

The theme of Box Car Coffee Inc., is “Great Coffee with a Great Purpose.” The ‘Great Coffee’ comes from Toomer’s Coffee Roasters in Auburn, Alabama, selected for their great tasting product. The ‘Great Purpose’ is that the profits of this business go directly to local and international nonprofit organizations that give humanitarian aid.

More information can be found on Instagram as bc_coffee or Facebook as Box Car Coffee of Chipley.