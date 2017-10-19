Potter obit

Cynthia Izal Potter of Evans, Georgia, went home to be with the Lord on October 13, 2017 in the Northwest Florida Community Hospital of Chipley, Florida. She was 58 years old.

Cynthia was born on October 20, 1958 to the late Isaiah and Rosie Lee Potter in Geneva, Alabama. Being raised in a Christian home, she accepted Christ as her personal Savior and became a member of the Mt. Ararat First Missionary Baptist Church of Chipley, Florida. Later in her adult life, she became a member of the Good Shepheard Baptist Church of Augusta, Georgia. Cynthia was employed with the U.S. Department of Defense as an Administrative Assistant. Cynthia had a deep love for her family & friends. She would do whatever needed to be done to ensure their happiness. She was a loving and wonderful woman, not just to her family but to anybody that she ever encountered. Her passion was ensuring that every special occasion was accompanied with a special personalized card. When not working on her passion, she was the #1 cheerleader for her grandchildren who affectionately called her “Special Mom”. Although her presence on earth is no longer, her precious deeds and sweet memories will last forever.

She leaves to cherish her memories her beloved children: Rosiah Baker of Chipley, Florida and Bryan Baker of Evans, Georgia; father of her children: (Ret.) CSM Jerry Baker of Augusta, Georgia; three (3) loving grandchildren: Amari Carswell, Ahmani Carswell, Ty’Auna Mack, all of Chipley, Florida; one (1) brother: Spencer Potter and his wife Patricia of Chipley, Florida; five (5) sisters: Zyedth Potter of Tallahassee, Florida, Arrie Potter of Temple Terrace, Florida, Sharon Tanner and her husband Arnick of Ocala, Florida, Bridget Potter of Durham, North Carolina, and Angela Potter of Tallahassee, Florida; along with a host of nieces, nephews, other relatives and a multitude of saddened friends.

A Celebration of Cynthia’s Life will be held 11 A.M. CST, Saturday, October 21, 2017 from the sanctuary of the Mt. Ararat First Missionary Baptist Church of Chipley, Florida with pastor, Rev. Dr. H.G. McCollough and Rev. L.V. Farmer, officiating. Committal Services will follow in the Southside Cemetery of Chipley, Florida with Cooper Funeral Home of Chipley, Florida, directing.

Public Viewing will be on Friday, October 20, 2017 from 10 A.M. until 9 P.M. in the Cooper Funeral Home Chapel of Chipley, Florida. Ms. Potter will lie in repose 1hr. prior to services at the church on Saturday.