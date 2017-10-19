Hilburn obit

Lillian Rehberg Hilburn, 77, of Marianna died Tuesday, October 17, 2017 at Bay Medical Covenant Hospice Center in Panama City.

Lillian was a native and lifelong resident of Jackson County. She was born March 28, 1940 to the late Sidney Buford and Lucy Mae Hall Rehberg. Lillian enjoyed cooking, working puzzles, crafts and gardening. She was a long time member of Marianna First Assembly of God Church for more than 30 years, but had been attending New Beginnings Worship Center in Grand Ridge for the past year.

In addition to her parents, Lillian is preceded in death by her husband, Stanley Hilburn; a son, Brian Hilburn.

Survivors include her daughter, Betsy Hilburn of Atlanta; grandsons, Steven L. Hilburn, Joshua S. Copeland; a granddaughter, Rebekah L. Hilburn; brothers, Virgil Rehberg and wife, Grace; Rayburn L. Rehberg and wife, Thada Kay all of Marianna; sister, Betty Hilburn of Baton Rough, LA.

Funeral service will be at 10 a.m., Friday, October 20, 2017 at James & Sikes Funeral Home Maddox Chapel with Pastor Mike Daniels officiating. Burial will follow in Pinecrest Memorial Gardens with James & Sikes Funeral Home Maddox Chapel directing. No visitation scheduled, flower accepted or memorial contributions may be made to New Beginnings Worship Center, 1165 Highway 69, Grand Ridge, Florida 32442.