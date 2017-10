Chipley High School seniors are selling Boston butts to raise money for Project Graduation for the Class of 2018. The butts will be for sale now through November 10, for $25, and will be ready for pick up November 22, just in time for Thanksgiving. Pick up location will be One South Bank, between 10:30 a.m. and 1:30 p.m.

See any CHS senior to make your purchase.