Hysmith obit

Fillmore Hysmith, age 82, passed from this life Friday, October 13, 2017, at Northwest Florida Community Hospital. He was born in Jackson County, on February 8, 1935, to General and Buler Mae “Wanget” Hysmith.

Mr. Hysmith is preceded in death by his parents.

He is survived by his wife, Emma J. Hysmith, 6 sons; Jeff Hysmith, Robert Hysmith, Martin Hysmith, Dennis Hysmith, Kenneth Hysmith, and Harold Hysmith, one daughter, Betty Hysmith, one brother, Trysan Hysmith, many grandchildren, and many more great grandchildren.

His funeral service will be held 2:00 P.M., Thursday, October 19, 2017, at Brown Funeral Home Chapel. Interment will follow in the Rock Hill Cemetery. Visitation will be held 3:00 to 5:00 P.M., Wednesday, October 18, 2017, at the Chapel.

