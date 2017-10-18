Garner obit

Mary L. (Bryant) Garner, age 58 passed from this life on Tuesday, October 17, 2017 at the Crenshaw Community Hospital in Luverne, AL. She was born on April 3, 1959 to Cornelies Bryant and Mary M. Bryant in Bay County, FL.

Mary is a lifelong resident of the Washington County area and is a member of West Bay Community Church.

She is preceded in death by her husbands, Tommy Broxton and Robert Garner and her father, Cornelies Bryant.

Survivors include, her mother, Mary M. (Bryant) Begly of Panama City Beach, FL, one son, Thomas F. Broxton Jr. of Luverne, AL, one daughter, Rhonda Broxton (Mike) of Luverne, AL, one sister, Veronica Martin of Luverne, AL and five grandchildren.

Family will receive friends for visitation on Friday, October 20, 2017 from 9:30-11:00 A.M. at West Bay Community Church. Funeral services will follow in the Church at 11:00 A.M. with Reverends Tim Jenkins, Leon Jenkins, Cecil Bryant, Justin Bradley and Rossie Bryant officiating. Interment will be held at West Bay Cemetery with Brown Funeral Home of Chipley, FL directing.

