FPTC awarded Motorola STEM Solutions Grant

The Florida Panhandle Technical College in Chipley has been awarded funding to support hands-on STEM learning activities for all 6th grade students at Roulhac Middle School and Vernon Middle School this school year. STEM stands for Science, Technology, Engineering, and Mathematics and represents the career fields in greatest demand for tomorrow’s workforce.

The program, entitled “STEM at Work”, is designed to spark an early interest in students for STEM subject areas and careers. Students will receive three full-days of hands-on experience working side-by-side STEM industry experts to discover, explore, and solve real-world problems in a variety of STEM areas, including aviation science, electrical engineering, aeronautical engineering, robotics, and 3D design.

“We are very excited to offer this opportunity to students. Hands-on learning is one of the most effective methods of learning new concepts. It brings learning to life before the student’s eyes,” stated Lele Brock, FPTC Grants and Marketing Coordinator.

STEM at Work activities will take place on the campus of the Florida Panhandle Technical College. FPTC is an integral part of the Washington County Public School System and provides students with instruction in academic and technical training at competency levels required for employment and advancement in existing or potential occupational fields.

FPTC Director Martha Compton stated, “Northwest Florida job growth can be seen in STEM areas, from advanced manufacturing to the medical field to defense sector jobs. FPTC can prepare students for these jobs or for continuing their studies toward a degree at other colleges or universities. I am so proud of the expert instructors at our college who contribute to this effort every day.”

Recently selected as one of the best colleges in Florida by BestColleges.com, the Florida Panhandle Technical College is providing college and career readiness training for all ages – high school students, high school graduates, and adults needing a new career opportunity or retraining. Over half of the 35 career and technical programs at FPTC prepare students for STEM-related jobs.

Funding for the STEM at Work program is provided by the Motorola Solutions Foundation and awarded through the Florida Consortium of Educational Foundations. More information about the opportunities at the Florida Panhandle Technical College can be found by visiting www.fptc.edu, calling 638-1180, or stopping by the campus today!