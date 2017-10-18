Culbreth obit

Paul J. Culbreth, age 70 of Wausau, went home to be with the Lord on October 17, 2017 at his residence surrounded by his loving family.

Paul was born on February 28, 1947 in Graceville, Florida to the late Arrie Culbreth and Sarah Ella Lee (Braswell) Culbreth. A lifelong resident of the panhandle, Paul was heavily involved in many aspects of the community. He was a member of the Wausau Volunteer Fire Department, Masonic Lodge #39, the Optimist Club, the Wausau Garden Club, the Ferguson Cemetery Committee, and he was also a Wausau City Council Member. He served in the United States Army for over 10 years. He loved to cook and do benefits for churches, people in need, and for children.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his loving wife, Gail Culbreth, and his brother Charles Culbreth.

He is survived by his daughter: Shirley Rightenburg and husband Charles of Wausau, Florida; sister: Eloise Green and husband Kenny of Graceville, Florida; four grandchildren: Mindy Wolfe, Kelsie Wheeler and husband Kenneth, Cody Rightenburg, Zane Rightenburg; four great grandchildren: Bently Locke, Bailey Wolfe, Jaime Wheeler, and Eryk Wheeler.

Funeral services will be held 3P.M. Friday, October 20, 2017 at Wausau Assembly of God in Wausau, Florida. Interment will follow in Ferguson Cemetery in Wausau, Florida. Obert Funeral Home of Chipley, Florida directing.

The family will receive friends for visitation from 1:30-3P.M. Friday, October 20, 2017 at Wausau Assembly of God.