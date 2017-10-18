CHS Culinary students participate in workshop

Seven Chipley High School Culinary students under the direction of Sandra Solger were selected to participate in a hands-on workshop at Keiser University in Tallahassee during the month of October.

The students rotated through French Cuisine sessions. The focus of the workshop was to introduce and use a variety of basic techniques and skills including but not limited to knife skills, cooking and baking methods in order to produce a variety of traditional French dishes and desserts. All participants and advisors were treated with lunch from what the students had prepared. Each student received a chef coat along with an introduction of what Keiser University has to offer in the way of Culinary and Hospitality careers. All interested students were asked to write a short paragraph as to why they wanted to participate in this event and the following were chosen: Hailey Durrance, Keegan Welch, Natalie Hamm, Ella Page, Krista Shores, Alyssa Oldaker, and Ashleigh Hicks.

The Culinary Program at CHS is in its first year and will become a three-year two-certification program over the next three years. This first year program focuses on the history of the food service industry and careers in that industry. Also covered are safety in the workplace; employability skills; leadership/teamwork skills; care and use of commercial culinary equipment; basic food science; basic nutrition; and following recipes in food preparation labs.