Brock obit

Jason A. Brock, age 43 passed from this life on Monday, October 16, 2017 at Bay Medical Center in Panama City, FL. He was born on June 5, 1974 to the late Jimmy and Joyce (Gilmore) Brock in Dothan, AL.

He is survived by one sister, Johnna K. Pierce of Chipley, FL, one brother, Terry Brock and wife Samantha of Vernon, FL, one step son, Michael Richards, one step daughter, Taylor Richards, nephews, Wesley Henderson of Graceville, FL, Jeremiah Pippin of Chipley, FL, Andrew Pierce of Chipley, FL, Matthew Pierce of Chipley, FL, Dillon Brock of Chipley, FL, Donvan Brock of Vernon, FL, one niece, Jasmine Brock of Vernon, FL, and many cousins, aunts, uncles and friends.

The family will have a Graveside Service on Wednesday, October 25, 2017 at 10:00 A.M. at Hard Labor Creek Cemetery in honor of Jason. Memorialization will be by cremation.

In lieu of flowers the Brock family ask that donations be made to the American Heart Association, 7272 Greenville Avenue, Dallas, TX 75231-4596.

Family and friends may sign the online register at www.brownfh.net.