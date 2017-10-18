Anderson obit

Mrs. Ouida Estelle Anderson, 86 of Bonifay, Florida died on Saturday, October 14, 2017, at Bonifay Nursing and Rehab Center in Bonifay, Florida.

Born Sunday, December 7, 1930 in Holmes County, Florida, she was the daughter of the late Will Keith and the late Esther English Keith.

Surviving are son, Raymond Anderson of Bonifay, FL, daughter, Mary Scott of Westville, FL; 6 grandchildren; 13 great grandchildren; 3 great great grandchildren.

A funeral service will be at 2:00 PM on Monday, October 16, 2017 at Smith Chapel Church with the Rev. Franklin Penny and Rev. Cecil Pinner officiating. Interment will be in Smith Chapel Cemetery, Bonifay, FL with Sims Funeral Home directing.

The family will receive friends from 1:00 PM to 2:00 PM on Monday, October 16, 2017, at Smith Chapel Church, Bonifay, Florida.