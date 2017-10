The Vernon High School golf teams competed in the District 1A golf tournament at Sunny Hills on Monday, October 16. The VHS girls team, consisting of junior Megan McDonnell, sophomore Lanie Hambright, sophomore Madison Henderson and sophomore Hannah Walters, won the girls district. This is a first ever for Vernon High School girls golf.

“I am so proud of each of these young ladies for not only excelling on the course, but in the classroom as well,” stated Coach Laurie Simmons.